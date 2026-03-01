Xrp Etf (NASDAQ:XRPI) Short Interest Update

Xrp Etf (NASDAQ:XRPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 995,641 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the January 29th total of 615,817 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 774,638 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 774,638 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xrp Etf

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRPI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xrp Etf in the third quarter valued at $1,934,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in Xrp Etf in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xrp Etf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000.

Get Xrp Etf alerts:

Xrp Etf Stock Performance

XRPI opened at $7.70 on Friday. Xrp Etf has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $23.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58.

Xrp Etf Cuts Dividend

More Xrp Etf News

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.0163 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th.

Here are the key news stories impacting Xrp Etf this week:

About Xrp Etf

(Get Free Report)

Volatility Shares Trust – XRP ETF is a multi-asset mutual fund launched by and managed by Volatility Shares LLC. The fund seeks to invest in various financial instruments like currency and fixed income instruments. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in cash, cash-like instruments or high-quality securities. For its currency portion, it invests through derivatives in XRP. The fund uses derivatives such as futures and swaps to create its portfolio. It seeks to invest in XRP futures through a wholly-owned Cayman Islands subsidiary.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xrp Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xrp Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.