Xrp Etf (NASDAQ:XRPI) Short Interest Update

Xrp Etf (NASDAQ:XRPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 995,641 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the January 29th total of 615,817 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 774,638 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 774,638 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRPI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xrp Etf in the third quarter valued at $1,934,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in Xrp Etf in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xrp Etf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000.
XRPI opened at $7.70 on Friday. Xrp Etf has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $23.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58.
- Positive Sentiment: ETF demand and listings are drawing renewed interest that’s helping XRP-related products rebound; this supports XRPI flows and could lift the ETF if demand continues. XRP News Today: ETF Demand Sparks XRP Rebound
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional momentum and whale accumulation are reported despite price stagnation; that suggests longer-term buyers may support ETF inflows and reduce volatility. XRP Gains Institutional Momentum and Whale Support While Price Remains Stagnant
- Positive Sentiment: Post-ETF listing, holders are exploring yield strategies (staking/lending alternatives), which could increase on-platform activity and indirectly support ETF demand. After the XRP ETF listing: How XRP holders are exploring new ways to earn daily returns
- Positive Sentiment: Risk-on market sentiment has pushed XRP toward key resistance levels and social sentiment metrics hit multi-week highs, which can be a catalyst for further inflows into XRPI. XRP rises towards key resistance as risk-on sentiment fuels rally
- Neutral Sentiment: AI-driven price forecasts for XRP are highly divergent (range cited roughly $1.40–$14 by year-end), underscoring high model uncertainty—useful for scenario planning but not a clear directional signal for XRPI. We Asked 4 AI Models What XRP Will Be Worth by December 31, 2026: Their Answers Ranged From $1.4 to $14
- Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts reiterate multi-point price targets (commonly ~$5) but also note higher-return opportunities in new presales, which could divert speculative liquidity away from XRP/ETF products. XRP Price Prediction to $5: Why Analysts Agree on the Target but Smart Money Is Already Moving to Pepeto
- Negative Sentiment: Exchange inflows have surged again, which historically precedes sell pressure; one analysis warns a potential drop toward ~$1.15 if outflows turn into sustained selling—this creates downside risk for XRPI. XRP Price News: Exchange Inflows Jump Again and Set Stage for a Drop to $1.15
- Negative Sentiment: Legal/market structure headlines (Jane Street lawsuit coverage) and broader crypto flow dynamics have been linked to shifts in morning sell-off patterns, adding event-risk that could pressure XRPI. XRP Price Outlook As Jane Street Lawsuit Sparks Shift in Morning Sell-Off Trend
- Negative Sentiment: Bitcoin outflows and weakening BTC momentum have dragged broader sentiment; when BTC falters it often pressures altcoins and related ETFs like XRPI. XRP News Today: BTC Outflows Drag, XRP Holds Firm
Volatility Shares Trust – XRP ETF is a multi-asset mutual fund launched by and managed by Volatility Shares LLC. The fund seeks to invest in various financial instruments like currency and fixed income instruments. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in cash, cash-like instruments or high-quality securities. For its currency portion, it invests through derivatives in XRP. The fund uses derivatives such as futures and swaps to create its portfolio. It seeks to invest in XRP futures through a wholly-owned Cayman Islands subsidiary.
