Xponance Inc. Sells 20,518 Shares of American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,518 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in American International Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:AIG opened at $80.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.96. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.25 and a 52 week high of $88.07.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.56%.The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on American International Group from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on American International Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.58.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

