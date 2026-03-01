Xponance Inc. Has $7.62 Million Position in SLB Limited $SLB

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SLB were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SLB by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 40,415 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in SLB by 10.1% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 248,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,706 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in SLB by 13.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 210,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of SLB by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,157,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,354,000 after purchasing an additional 100,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of SLB by 1,937.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 996,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,265,000 after purchasing an additional 948,015 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 18,617 shares of SLB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $921,541.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 224,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,092,801.50. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,525 shares in the company, valued at $981,912.25. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,902 shares of company stock valued at $7,796,666. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded SLB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Loop Capital set a $48.00 target price on SLB in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SLB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SLB in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $48.00 price target on shares of SLB in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

SLB Trading Down 0.3%

SLB opened at $51.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. SLB Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.73.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. SLB had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SLB Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from SLB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. SLB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

SLB Profile

SLB (NYSE: SLB), historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB’s product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

