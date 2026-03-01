Wrapped XDC Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week (WXDC)

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Wrapped XDC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped XDC has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped XDC has a market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $16.99 thousand worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,549.54 or 0.99261467 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped XDC

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 110,752,302 coins. The official message board for Wrapped XDC is medium.com/xinfin. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. The official website for Wrapped XDC is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped XDC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency. Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 110,644,673.45648816. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.03379423 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $30,594.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

