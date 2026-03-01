Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $3.68 thousand worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,169.22 or 1.00222113 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano launched on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 11,352,567 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 11,352,566.662862. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.28582486 USD and is up 2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $8,030.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

