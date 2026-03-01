William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 52,130 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 52,130 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Curtiss-Wright worth $168,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at about $270,731,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,537,000. Munro Partners purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 388,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,468,000 after buying an additional 122,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 340,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,110,000 after acquiring an additional 59,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $760.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $748.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $663.17.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of CW opened at $700.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.88 and a 1-year high of $719.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $637.74 and a 200 day moving average of $570.89.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.13. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $946.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 7.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.32, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,126.72. This trade represents a 19.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert F. Freda sold 418 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.95, for a total value of $262,065.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,989.65. The trade was a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,269 shares of company stock worth $10,797,098. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.