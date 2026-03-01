William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 19,320 Shares of Novanta Inc. $NOVT

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,320 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.69% of Novanta worth $96,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 15.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 222,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,272,000 after acquiring an additional 44,252 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 22.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 178,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,864,000 after purchasing an additional 32,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Novanta in the third quarter worth $59,153,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOVT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Novanta in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Novanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Novanta from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total value of $200,472.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 93,814 shares in the company, valued at $13,216,516.32. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $1,087,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 57,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,509.68. This trade represents a 11.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 24,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,737 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novanta stock opened at $134.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 92.08 and a beta of 1.62. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.27 and a 12-month high of $149.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novanta had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $258.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Novanta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.650 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Novanta, Inc (NASDAQ: NOVT) is a global technology company that designs and manufactures precision components, subsystems and software used in advanced photonics and motion control applications. The company serves customers in the medical device and advanced industrial markets, supplying critical technologies for diagnostics and therapeutic systems, semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, and scientific instrumentation. Novanta’s product portfolio includes laser control modules, optics, beam delivery systems, high-precision motors, actuators, stages, and fluidics solutions designed to meet stringent accuracy and reliability requirements.

Novanta’s Photonics segment delivers laser and energy delivery components that enable minimally invasive surgical procedures and diagnostic imaging.

