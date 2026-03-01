William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 124,662 Shares of Parsons Corporation $PSN

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,764,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,662 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Parsons worth $146,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Parsons by 10.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,331,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,363,000 after purchasing an additional 217,342 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsons by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Parsons by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 449,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,256,000 after buying an additional 92,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Parsons in the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Parsons from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Parsons in a report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Parsons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.42.

Parsons Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE PSN opened at $65.93 on Friday. Parsons Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Parsons had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Parsons’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Parsons Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) is a technology-driven engineering, construction, technical and professional services firm. The company delivers end-to-end solutions that span feasibility studies, design and engineering, construction management, system integration and ongoing operations support. Parsons serves both government and commercial clients and focuses on critical infrastructure, defense, security, intelligence and environmental programs.

Core services include program and construction management for transportation systems, water and environmental infrastructure, cybersecurity and advanced systems integration.

