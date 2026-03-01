William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 1,200,480 Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,748,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200,480 shares during the period. Carlyle Group comprises about 1.4% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.42% of Carlyle Group worth $548,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Carlyle Group by 150.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carlyle Group by 755.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 563.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlyle Group stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.92%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

In other Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $35,343,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,999,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,379,868.20. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle’s core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

