William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in TransUnion $TRU

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,678,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,294 shares during the period. TransUnion makes up 1.0% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.41% of TransUnion worth $391,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 1,318.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $39,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,612.75. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tiffani Chambers sold 4,318 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $371,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 50,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,722. This represents a 7.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,818 shares of company stock valued at $663,883. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU stock opened at $78.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. TransUnion has a one year low of $65.24 and a one year high of $99.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.40 and its 200 day moving average is $83.01.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. TransUnion had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.71 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.92.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company’s offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

