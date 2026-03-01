William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Maplebear Inc. $CART

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,177,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,964 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.21% of Maplebear worth $116,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Maplebear by 78.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Maplebear by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Maplebear by 2,288.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Insider Activity at Maplebear

In related news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $222,161.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 404,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,307,337.40. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CART. Fox Advisors cut shares of Maplebear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Maplebear from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Maplebear from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Maplebear from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CART

Maplebear Stock Performance

Shares of CART opened at $37.51 on Friday. Maplebear Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Maplebear Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear, Inc, doing business as Instacart, operates a leading online grocery and essentials marketplace that connects consumers, retail partners and personal shoppers through its digital platform. The company enables customers to order groceries, household items and specialty products for same-day or scheduled delivery, as well as in-store pickup. By integrating its technology with retailers’ existing inventory and point-of-sale systems, Maplebear streamlines the shopping experience and provides real-time availability and pricing.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, Maplebear has grown from a regional startup to a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker CART.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.