William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. $EYE

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,840,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280,783 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 6.10% of National Vision worth $141,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Vision by 14.7% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in National Vision by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 68,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in National Vision by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Vision in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in National Vision by 11.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -898.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.44. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

EYE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. National Bank Financial set a $32.00 price target on National Vision in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Vision has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

National Vision Holdings, Inc is an American optical retailer specializing in accessible vision care and eyewear. The company operates under multiple retail banners, offering comprehensive eye health services and a wide range of optical products. Since its founding in the early 1990s, National Vision has focused on providing value-driven solutions, targeting underserved and price‐conscious consumer segments.

Through its primary retail brands—including America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Optical America and Vista Optical—National Vision delivers services such as comprehensive eye examinations, prescription eyewear, contact lenses, sunglasses and lens accessories.

