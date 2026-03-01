William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 748,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,902 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Veeva Systems worth $223,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Veeva announced eSource, a product to streamline clinical-trial data capture and workflows — a strategic product that could accelerate adoption among pharma clients and support future subscription/solutions revenue growth.

Positive Sentiment: A broader software bounce after comments from Nvidia's CEO easing AI cannibalization fears lifted enterprise software stocks, giving Veeva an intra-day boost as investors rotated back into high-quality SaaS names.

Positive Sentiment: Investor attention has refocused on a recently approved ~$2B share buyback and upward estimate revisions ahead of the quarter — both factors that can support valuation and near-term shareholder returns.

Neutral Sentiment: Analysis pieces digging into Q4 (fiscal) metrics and Wall Street expectations provide detail that could amplify volatility around the upcoming earnings release — useful for investors but neutral until results arrive.

Neutral Sentiment: Veeva is a trending search topic and several "what to know" roundups are circulating — they increase visibility but are informational rather than directional.

Negative Sentiment: Barclays issued a pessimistic forecast for Veeva, which is weighing on investor sentiment and can mechanically pressure the stock and investor expectations.

Negative Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus sharply cut its price target (from $320 to $212) while keeping a buy rating — the large reduction signals lower upside expectations and likely contributed to selling pressure.

Negative Sentiment: Oppenheimer trimmed its price target to $275, another analyst hit that reduces headline upside and can sap momentum ahead of earnings.

Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose about 26% in early February to ~6.33M shares (4.3% of float), increasing the potential for downward pressure and volatility if bearish sentiment persists.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total value of $231,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,101.72. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.71.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $181.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.88 and a 200-day moving average of $250.34. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.13 and a 1-year high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva’s product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

