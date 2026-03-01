William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $188.88 Million Stock Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MDGL

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,513 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $188,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 206,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,600,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,063,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $432.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.57 and a beta of -1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.00 and a 1 year high of $615.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($2.61). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 30.08%.The firm had revenue of $321.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 210.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDGL. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $570.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wolfe Research set a $579.00 price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $571.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carole Huntsman sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.78, for a total transaction of $449,339.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,261.16. The trade was a 9.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William John Sibold sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $1,380,816.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 150,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,343,575.16. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $53,485,702. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for cardiovascular, metabolic and liver diseases. The company’s pipeline centers on novel, liver-directed agents designed to address significant unmet medical needs, with an emphasis on nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and related metabolic disorders.

The lead product candidate, resmetirom (MGL-3196), is an orally administered, selective thyroid hormone receptor-β agonist in Phase 3 development for the treatment of NASH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.