William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. $ACVA

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,471,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362,003 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 6.67% of ACV Auctions worth $113,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,306,000 after acquiring an additional 58,570 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,295,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,874 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,386,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,928,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,731,000 after buying an additional 398,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in ACV Auctions by 18.6% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,567,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,353,000 after acquiring an additional 560,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $837.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $183.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.96 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $16.50) on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of ACV Auctions to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

In other news, CEO George Chamoun bought 31,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $248,440.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,618,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,871,150.58. This represents a 1.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions operates a digital marketplace that connects automotive dealers through a mobile-first platform for wholesale vehicle auctions. The company’s software enables dealers to list, inspect and bid on used vehicles in real time, leveraging smartphone-based condition reporting, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to streamline the buying and selling process. ACV Auctions also offers subscription-based access to its auction platform, supplemental reconditioning services and financing tools designed to help dealers optimize inventory turn and reduce risk.

Since its founding in 2014, ACV Auctions has expanded its technology offerings beyond core auction services to include dealer management integrations, transportation logistics coordination and title management solutions.

