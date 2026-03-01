William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 422,085 shares during the period. Talen Energy makes up about 0.7% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Talen Energy worth $289,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Talen Energy by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Talen Energy by 581.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 75 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 5,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Talen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TLN stock opened at $370.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.09, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $370.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.52. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $158.08 and a 52 week high of $451.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Talen Energy from $457.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Talen Energy from $445.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Talen Energy from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $474.00 price target on Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Talen Energy

Talen Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Inc is an independent power producer that develops and operates a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable generation facilities across the United States. The company supplies wholesale electricity and related services to utilities, large industrial customers, and power marketers, participating actively in regional markets such as PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Talen’s asset base comprises a mix of natural gas-fired, coal-fired and nuclear generation, supplemented by battery storage and other flexible resources designed to support the evolving needs of the grid.

Established in December 2015 through the combination of the competitive generation businesses previously held by two major utility groups, Talen Energy was structured as a standalone, publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ stock exchange (TLN).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.