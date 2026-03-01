William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Old National Bancorp $ONB

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,869,840 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 645,288 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.50% of Old National Bancorp worth $128,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,843,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,263,000 after acquiring an additional 215,203 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 913,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after purchasing an additional 64,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old National Bancorp news, insider Nicholas J. Chulos sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,971.90. This trade represents a 59.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ONB. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

ONB stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.84. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $26.17.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $698.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.62 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 17.91%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the bank holding company for Old National Bank, a regional financial services firm headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. Through its network of community banking offices, the company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, personal and business loans, and deposit products designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and larger corporate customers.

In addition to traditional banking, Old National Bancorp delivers specialty financial services such as treasury management, wealth management, mortgage loan production, and insurance solutions.

