Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

WEYS opened at $31.27 on Friday. Weyco Group has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEYS. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Weyco Group by 107.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Weyco Group by 172.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Weyco Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyco Group in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group, Inc is a publicly traded footwear company (NASDAQ: WEYS) based in Glendale, Wisconsin, that designs, sources, markets and distributes branded footwear products. The company operates through a portfolio of five consumer brands—Florsheim, Stacy Adams, Nunn Bush, BOGS and Rafters—offering a full range of dress, casual and performance footwear for men and women.

The Florsheim brand, with roots dating back to 1892, provides classic and contemporary men’s dress shoe styles, while Stacy Adams and Nunn Bush deliver fashion-forward and casual offerings.

