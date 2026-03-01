Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Sells 2,890 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $177.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.86. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 110.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $3,514,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,352,503.20. The trade was a 17.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock valued at $291,619,375 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

