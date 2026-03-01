Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Sells 2,890 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record quarter and aggressive guidance: NVDA topped estimates and guided to about $78B for the next quarter, reinforcing very strong AI demand and pushing many analysts to lift long‑term forecasts. Nvidia’s forecast points to accelerating growth, as Vera Rubin starts hitting market
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is raising targets: Multiple firms raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform views after the quarter, signaling continued analyst confidence in NVDA’s secular AI position. Analyst price target and rating updates
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic ecosystem wins — OpenAI round and partnerships: NVDA was named among corporate backers in a massive OpenAI funding round, which supports continued demand for Nvidia compute. OpenAI’s $110 billion funding round draws investment from Amazon, Nvidia, SoftBank
- Neutral Sentiment: China exposure remains uncertain: Nvidia has secured limited export licenses but says it has not yet generated meaningful China revenue, leaving a material market risk unresolved. Nvidia still hasn’t sold its U.S.-approved China AI chips — and it’s worried local AI rivals could take over
- Neutral Sentiment: Supply constraints in gaming GPUs: Management warned gaming‑chip shortages may persist into year‑end, a reminder that parts of the business face production/timing risks even as data center demand booms. Nvidia expects gaming chips shortage to last until year-end
- Negative Sentiment: “Sell‑the‑news” and sky‑high expectations: Despite the beat, investors punished the stock because results had been largely priced in and the market is sensitive to any sign growth could decelerate; several outlets noted investors were “left wanting more.” Nvidia earnings showcase a harsh reality for AI stocks: Investors are getting harder and harder to please
- Negative Sentiment: Macro and market‑wide forces: A hot Producer Price Index and rotation out of mega‑cap tech pressured the Nasdaq and amplified NVDA’s pullback even though the company’s fundamentals remain strong. US Equity Indexes Fall This Week as Nvidia’s Blowout Quarterly Results Fail to Stem Broadening Market Leadership
- Negative Sentiment: Heightened competition and long‑term risk debates: Coverage flagged growing competition (custom silicon from hyperscalers, AMD, Broadcom, Google) and investor concerns about sustainability of hyperscaler capex — these narratives amplify volatility around NVDA. Nvidia’s stock wrapping up tough week as Wall Street focuses more on competition than growth
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NVIDIA Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $177.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.86. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 110.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.
NVIDIA Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.82%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $3,514,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,352,503.20. The trade was a 17.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock valued at $291,619,375 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
