Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Stock

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Ingevity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Get Ingevity alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NGVT

Ingevity Stock Performance

NYSE NGVT opened at $71.95 on Friday. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $77.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day moving average of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.16). Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 100.39% and a negative net margin of 13.51%.The business had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ingevity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingevity

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth $9,660,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Ingevity by 409.3% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 16,937 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation, traded as NGVT, is a specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina. The company operates two primary business units: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Chemicals segment produces and markets specialty chemicals derived largely from wood and other natural feedstocks, including rosin acids, tall oil fatty acids and esters, as well as specialty petroleum resins. These products serve a broad range of industries, including paper, adhesives, coatings, oilfield drilling and consumer goods.

The Performance Materials segment develops and manufactures activated carbon products and composites for applications such as automotive emissions control, industrial air and water purification, and spill containment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.