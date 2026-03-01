Watsco, Inc. $WSO Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,023 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Watsco were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in Watsco by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL raised its holdings in Watsco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 6,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO opened at $417.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $384.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.04. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.05 and a 1-year high of $533.07.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.26). Watsco had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 6.87%.The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 99.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Watsco from $460.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Watsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.00.

Watsco, Inc is the largest distributor of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) equipment, parts and supplies in the United States. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the company operates a network of more than 600 branches across the continental U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Watsco serves residential and commercial contractors by providing essential components for climate control systems, including air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, coils, refrigerants, controls and electrical and piping supplies.

Founded in 1947, Watsco has grown from a single regional distributor into an industry leader through a combination of organic expansion, acquisitions and strategic partnerships with original equipment manufacturers such as Carrier, Trane, Goodman and Lennox.

