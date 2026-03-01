Vontier Corporation $VNT Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,202,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,900 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.83% of Vontier worth $50,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 104.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,793,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,723 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the second quarter worth about $66,535,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 81.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,824,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,063 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,776,000 after purchasing an additional 677,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,975,000 after purchasing an additional 613,746 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on VNT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vontier from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Vontier Stock Performance

VNT stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.66. Vontier Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $808.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.12 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 39.25%. Vontier’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Vontier has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.810 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 3.62%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

Featured Stories

