Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Trading Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 1,853,186 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,106,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

The firm has a market cap of $353.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Vista Gold by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vista Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vista Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vista Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vista Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Gold Corp is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold resource projects. The company’s primary objective is to bring high-quality gold deposits into production through systematic exploration, feasibility studies and environmental permitting. Vista Gold’s technical team applies modern exploration and development methodologies to de-risk assets and demonstrate the economic potential of its mineral holdings.

The company’s flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project, located in the Northern Territory of Australia.

