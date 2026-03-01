Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells $15,400.48 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Eisner sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $15,400.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 155,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,850.89. The trade was a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Eisner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 25th, Mark Eisner sold 1,889 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $18,549.98.

On Monday, February 23rd, Mark Eisner sold 2,089 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $15,563.05.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of VIR opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.69. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 638.88% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. The business had revenue of $64.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 417.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2,088.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 268,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 256,037 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 742,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 225,544 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 466,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 331,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Vir Biotechnology

Here are the key news stories impacting Vir Biotechnology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Astellas agreed to a collaboration on Vir’s prostate‑cancer asset (VIR‑5500) that includes up‑front and potential milestone payments totaling up to ~$1.7B, materially de‑risking that program and improving commercialization prospects. Read More.

Astellas agreed to a collaboration on Vir’s prostate‑cancer asset (VIR‑5500) that includes up‑front and potential milestone payments totaling up to ~$1.7B, materially de‑risking that program and improving commercialization prospects. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results surprised to the upside: EPS and roughly $64M revenue beat consensus, signaling stronger commercial traction and likely underpinning recent analyst optimism. Read More.

Q4 results surprised to the upside: EPS and roughly $64M revenue beat consensus, signaling stronger commercial traction and likely underpinning recent analyst optimism. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have raised targets and ratings following the results and deal flow (Needham moved its target to $18), supporting upside from fundamentals despite volatility. Read More.

Analysts have raised targets and ratings following the results and deal flow (Needham moved its target to $18), supporting upside from fundamentals despite volatility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management will present at TD Cowen and Leerink in early March — useful for additional color and Q&A but not an immediate earnings/cash catalyst. Read More.

Management will present at TD Cowen and Leerink in early March — useful for additional color and Q&A but not an immediate earnings/cash catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Increased media/peer comparisons (head‑to‑head coverage) have raised visibility and trading volume; this can amplify moves but doesn’t change Vir’s underlying cashflow or pipeline. Read More.

Increased media/peer comparisons (head‑to‑head coverage) have raised visibility and trading volume; this can amplify moves but doesn’t change Vir’s underlying cashflow or pipeline. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Vir priced an underwritten offering of 17,647,058 shares at $8.50 (~$150M gross), which strengthens the balance sheet but is dilutive and increased near‑term share supply — a clear short‑term negative for the stock. Read More.

Vir priced an underwritten offering of 17,647,058 shares at $8.50 (~$150M gross), which strengthens the balance sheet but is dilutive and increased near‑term share supply — a clear short‑term negative for the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage singled out the discounted offering as the proximate cause of the post‑rally pullback, triggering selling and higher volatility. Read More.

Market coverage singled out the discounted offering as the proximate cause of the post‑rally pullback, triggering selling and higher volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales were disclosed last week (including CEO and other senior officers/directors), increasing visible supply and feeding negative sentiment alongside the offering. Individual filings and summaries are available in SEC/insider reports. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial raised Vir Biotechnology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical‐stage immunology company dedicated to developing therapies that prevent and treat serious infectious diseases. The company leverages a suite of proprietary technology platforms—ranging from antibody isolation and screening tools to cell‐based assays and bioinformatics—to identify and advance antiviral and antibacterial candidates. Its scientific approach centers on harnessing the human immune system through monoclonal antibodies and immunomodulatory agents.

The company’s pipeline includes product candidates targeting influenza A, COVID‐19, HIV, hepatitis B, and tuberculosis.

