Venus USDC (vUSDC) Price Reaches $0.0263 on Major Exchanges

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Venus USDC has a market cap of $80.45 million and $73.56 worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 3,055,645,924 tokens. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 2,949,026,824.46794767. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02579764 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

