Vaulta Trading Up 0.5% This Week (A)

Vaulta (A) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. In the last week, Vaulta has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Vaulta has a total market capitalization of $125.56 million and approximately $12.00 million worth of Vaulta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vaulta coin can now be bought for about $0.0804 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,516.66 or 0.99377099 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Vaulta Coin Profile

Vaulta’s launch date was May 11th, 2025. Vaulta’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,570,047 coins. Vaulta’s official message board is www.vaulta.com/resources. Vaulta’s official Twitter account is @vaulta_. The Reddit community for Vaulta is https://reddit.com/r/vaulta and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vaulta’s official website is www.vaulta.com.

Vaulta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vaulta (A) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Vaulta has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 1,625,752,410.4261 in circulation. The last known price of Vaulta is 0.08143465 USD and is up 3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 193 active market(s) with $15,610,989.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vaulta.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vaulta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vaulta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vaulta using one of the exchanges listed above.

