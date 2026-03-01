Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 62,050 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the January 29th total of 90,673 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 167,557 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 167,557 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTES. Nepc LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTES traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.65. The company had a trading volume of 256,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,157. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.82. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $102.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years. VTES was launched on Feb 22, 2023 and is managed by Vanguard.

