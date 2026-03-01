Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 51,811 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. $LTC

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,112,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,811 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 15.44% of LTC Properties worth $262,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LTC. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 51.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after acquiring an additional 246,919 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,931,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 1,488.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 127,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 119,212 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 392.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 99,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 544,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 84,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LTC Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price target on LTC Properties in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings raised LTC Properties from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Insider Activity at LTC Properties

In other news, EVP David M. Boitano purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 25,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,559.44. This trade represents a 64.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Price Performance

NYSE:LTC opened at $39.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.06. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $40.80.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.23 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 44.82%.LTC Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. LTC Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.790 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.680 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.44%.

About LTC Properties

(Free Report)

LTC Properties, Inc (NYSE: LTC) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in financing and investing in long-term health care properties. The company focuses on providing capital to operators of senior housing and health care facilities through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financings and structured finance arrangements. Its portfolio primarily comprises skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and memory care centers.

Since its founding in 1992, LTC Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties located across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.