Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. $HP

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,852,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 137,433 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.91% of Helmerich & Payne worth $239,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2,433.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 46.5% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 184.3% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 21.3% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 27.4% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.57.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.16 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Helmerich & Payne

Insider Activity at Helmerich & Payne

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $2,109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 496,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,968,188.20. This represents a 13.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

(Free Report)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is a leading provider of contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry, specializing primarily in onshore drilling operations. The company designs, engineers and operates a fleet of advanced drilling rigs, including its proprietary FlexRigs, which are engineered for high efficiency, safety and rapid mobilization. Alongside core drilling services, Helmerich & Payne offers well intervention, workover and coiled tubing services, positioning itself as a comprehensive drilling solutions partner for exploration and production companies worldwide.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Helmerich & Payne has grown through innovation and strategic expansion to serve diverse hydrocarbon basins.

