Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. $BIPC

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,990,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.03% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $246,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,433,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 66.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,533,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,522,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,293,000 after acquiring an additional 375,586 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 10,734.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 180,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 179,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 36.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 588,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,185,000 after acquiring an additional 155,979 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $57.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

BIPC stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC) is a global owner, operator and investor in essential infrastructure assets. As the corporate class of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P., the company provides exposure to a diversified portfolio spanning utilities, transport, energy midstream and data infrastructure. Its holdings generate stable cash flows underpinned by regulated or long-term contracted revenue streams.

Since its formation in 2008 and U.S. listing in 2017, Brookfield Infrastructure has pursued a disciplined strategy of acquiring and managing high-quality infrastructure businesses.

Featured Articles

