USDS Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $445.29 Million (USDS)

USDS (USDS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. USDS has a total market capitalization of $5.11 billion and approximately $445.29 million worth of USDS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDS has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One USDS token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About USDS

USDS’s total supply is 10,100,363,955 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,112,062,214 tokens. USDS’s official Twitter account is @skyecosystem. The official website for USDS is sky.money.

Buying and Selling USDS

According to CryptoCompare, “USDS (USDS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. USDS has a current supply of 10,094,065,407.26622495. The last known price of USDS is 0.99947999 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $348,775,328.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sky.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDS using one of the exchanges listed above.

