US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 269,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,103 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $14,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $91.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%.The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.2751 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 541.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Positive Sentiment: Large Vivtex collaboration expands Novo’s push into oral obesity/diabetes medicines, which could widen patient access and reduce dependency on injectables — a long‑term growth signal. Novo Nordisk Pipelines Oral Obesity Drugs

Large Vivtex collaboration expands Novo’s push into oral obesity/diabetes medicines, which could widen patient access and reduce dependency on injectables — a long‑term growth signal. Positive Sentiment: Strong phase‑2 China data for triple‑agonist UBT251 (nearly ~20% weight loss reported) supports Novo’s broader pipeline beyond GLP‑1 and bolsters future product optionality. China UBT251 Trial

Strong phase‑2 China data for triple‑agonist UBT251 (nearly ~20% weight loss reported) supports Novo’s broader pipeline beyond GLP‑1 and bolsters future product optionality. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish commentary pieces argue the sell‑off overstates fundamental damage: oral Wegovy adoption and expanded Medicare coverage are cited as durable demand drivers and cash‑flow support. Why I’m Still Bullish On Novo

Several bullish commentary pieces argue the sell‑off overstates fundamental damage: oral Wegovy adoption and expanded Medicare coverage are cited as durable demand drivers and cash‑flow support. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest fell meaningfully in February, reducing one immediate source of potential downside pressure (fewer forced covers), but overall market sentiment remains mixed.

Short interest fell meaningfully in February, reducing one immediate source of potential downside pressure (fewer forced covers), but overall market sentiment remains mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market rotation into defensive names and sector dynamics are influencing trading — Novo’s large market cap and dividend yield make it sensitive to flows unrelated to biotech fundamentals.

Broader market rotation into defensive names and sector dynamics are influencing trading — Novo’s large market cap and dividend yield make it sensitive to flows unrelated to biotech fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Multiple analyst downgrades and lowered price targets this week prompted selling and contributed directly to intraday weakness; investors are focused on near‑term U.S. price compression and margin implications. Analyst Downgrade — American Banking News

Multiple analyst downgrades and lowered price targets this week prompted selling and contributed directly to intraday weakness; investors are focused on near‑term U.S. price compression and margin implications. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz law‑firm investor alert / investigation increases legal risk and uncertainty for shareholders, which typically depresses sentiment until clarity arrives. Pomerantz Investor Alert

Pomerantz law‑firm investor alert / investigation increases legal risk and uncertainty for shareholders, which typically depresses sentiment until clarity arrives. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction shows concern that large deals (Vivtex) and pipeline expansion may pressure near‑term margins and raise execution questions — some headlines explicitly note the stock dipped after the Vivtex announcement. Stock Dipped After Vivtex Deal

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.07.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

