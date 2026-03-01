US Bancorp DE Buys 40,995 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,995 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HSBC were worth $10,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 19.0% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in HSBC by 84.8% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSBC opened at $93.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $94.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.76 and its 200-day moving average is $74.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.25. HSBC had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 16.07%.The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.7%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world's largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.

HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.

