United Bank Reduces Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

United Bank decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,739.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,717,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 735.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,592,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,196 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 97.2% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,220,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,540 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,568.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,164,000 after purchasing an additional 941,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $95.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.80. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $96.23.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

