Undeads Games Self Reported Market Cap Hits $219.62 Million (UDS)

Undeads Games (UDS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, Undeads Games has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Undeads Games token can now be purchased for $1.82 or 0.00002749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Undeads Games has a total market capitalization of $219.62 million and $504.10 thousand worth of Undeads Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Undeads Games

Undeads Games’ genesis date was April 29th, 2024. Undeads Games’ total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,644,882 tokens. Undeads Games’ official message board is medium.com/@undeadscom. Undeads Games’ official Twitter account is @undeadscom. Undeads Games’ official website is undeads.com. The Reddit community for Undeads Games is https://reddit.com/r/undeads and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Undeads Games

According to CryptoCompare, “Undeads Games (UDS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Undeads Games has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 99,262,535.14469493 in circulation. The last known price of Undeads Games is 1.8221288 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $498,809.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://undeads.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Undeads Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Undeads Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Undeads Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

