TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Shares Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.22 and last traded at $40.33. 4,039 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 5,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Trading Down 0.4%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 million, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.75.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.3196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 325.0%.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (DECZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DECZ was launched on Nov 30, 2020 and is managed by TrueShares.

