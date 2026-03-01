TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.24 and last traded at $37.37. 1,243 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.72.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $1.2546 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 332.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (APRZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. APRZ was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by TrueShares.

