Trivium Point Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Trivium Point Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 73.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $131.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.05. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.25 and a fifty-two week high of $177.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zoetis to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Barclays began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.91.

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

