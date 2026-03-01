Trivium Point Advisory LLC Has $518,000 Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. $IRT

Trivium Point Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,755 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,139,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,678,000 after purchasing an additional 30,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,190,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,524,000 after buying an additional 138,817 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 564.5% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,500,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,304,000 after buying an additional 4,672,690 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,483,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,630,000 after buying an additional 94,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 32.8% in the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,966,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,478,000 after acquiring an additional 732,689 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 1.9%

IRT stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $16.85.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business had revenue of $167.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 283.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 29th. Colliers Securities cut Independence Realty Trust from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.35.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that acquires, redevelops and manages multi-family communities. The company focuses on workforce housing, targeting Class A and B garden-style apartments in suburban and urban infill locations. Its core activities include sourcing value-add acquisitions, overseeing property renovations and delivering in-house property management services to optimize rental income and occupancy levels.

Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Independence Realty Trust maintains a geographically diverse portfolio across several high-growth U.S.

