Trex (NYSE:TREX) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

TREX has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Trex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.50 price target on Trex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Benchmark lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trex from $71.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Trex Stock Performance

NYSE TREX opened at $41.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.58. Trex has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $68.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.35.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $161.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 734.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 39,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,614,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Trex by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 906,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,859,000 after purchasing an additional 66,721 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 169.2% during the second quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 75,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 47,143 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Trex

Here are the key news stories impacting Trex this week:

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc is a leading manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing systems designed for residential and commercial outdoor living environments. The company’s core offerings feature composite decking products made from a proprietary blend of recycled wood fibers and plastic film, which deliver enhanced durability, resistance to rot and insect damage, and low maintenance compared to traditional wood. Trex also provides matching railing, lighting, fencing and cladding solutions that allow customers to create cohesive, high-performance outdoor spaces.

Trex’s product portfolio is organized into multiple performance tiers, including premium, mid-range and value-oriented lines.

Further Reading

