TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives $144.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.6667.

Several research analysts have commented on TMDX shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $145.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 2.06. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $156.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In other news, CFO Gerardo Hernandez sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $128,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,235.68. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Weill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $693,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,257.76. The trade was a 29.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 981.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 74.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company’s flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post‐transplant outcomes. TransMedics’ solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.

TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.

