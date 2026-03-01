Transce3nd LLC Sells 26,403 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Transce3nd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 95.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,403 shares during the quarter. Transce3nd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $592,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 666.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 68,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 436,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period.

VTEB stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1487 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

