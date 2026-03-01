Transce3nd LLC Sells 1,888 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Transce3nd LLC reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 94.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Transce3nd LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.2% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% during the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,482,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,507,000 after acquiring an additional 652,331 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 755.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 248,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,345,000 after acquiring an additional 219,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $838,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSM opened at $374.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.40 and a 200-day moving average of $298.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $390.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Zacks Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

