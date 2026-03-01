Transce3nd LLC Reduces Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

Transce3nd LLC lowered its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 99.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,098 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF makes up 1.2% of Transce3nd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Transce3nd LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICSH. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $98,000.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.72 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $50.65.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
