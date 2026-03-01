Traders Buy Large Volume of CocaCola Call Options (NYSE:KO)

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 61,806 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 17% compared to the average daily volume of 52,940 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $1,722,074.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 173,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,028,536. The trade was a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 99,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $7,996,723.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 410,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,016,431. The trade was a 19.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 493,587 shares of company stock valued at $38,577,228. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CocaCola

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in CocaCola by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in CocaCola by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 461,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,243,000 after acquiring an additional 98,965 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 119,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CocaCola Price Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. CocaCola has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.82.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

Key Headlines Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual call buying — Investors purchased ~61,806 call options on KO Friday (about 17% above a typical day), signaling short‑term bullish positioning that can amplify upside into upcoming catalysts.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on CocaCola from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Featured Stories

