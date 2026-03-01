TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 253 and last traded at GBX 253. Approximately 5,019,222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 5,972,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCAP. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 337 target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Shore Capital Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 348.67.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 255.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 260.77.

