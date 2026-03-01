Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 95.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,654 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 0.4% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 8.3% during the third quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and forward guidance: GE Aerospace reported EPS and revenue above expectations and set FY2026 guidance of $7.10–$7.40, reinforcing growth and margin outlook for the next year.
- Positive Sentiment: AI/data partnership with Palantir to support USAF training-fleet readiness — strengthens digital analytics for engine health and could improve aftermarket services and contract wins. GE Aerospace Partners With Palantir on AI Jet Engine Contract
- Positive Sentiment: Won first digital TrueChoice Defense deal for the J85 engine — a foothold for digital aftermarket solutions in military engines that can scale to other platforms. GE wins first digital TrueChoice Defense deal for J85 engine
- Positive Sentiment: Aftermarket/MRO expansion: Coverage highlights GE’s >$1B investments to scale MRO capacity as LEAP deliveries and shop visits rise — supports higher recurring aftermarket revenue and margins. Can GE’s Growth Investments Create Long-Term Value for Investors?
- Positive Sentiment: Market momentum/coverage: Recent pieces note GE stock reaching new highs and being in buy zones after recovery from a sell-off — positive technical and sentiment signal for momentum investors. GE Stock Jets To A New High. A Natural Gas Name Joins It.
- Positive Sentiment: Industry tailwinds: A new additive manufacturing industry report cites expanding use of metal/polymer 3D printing across aerospace and names GE Aerospace among key adopters — potential cost and supply-chain advantages. AM Applications (Metal and Polymer Parts) Industry Research Report 2025-2034
- Neutral Sentiment: GE expands use of Aireon space-based ADS‑B data — operational improvement for traffic/flight monitoring; helpful but incremental to near-term financials. Press Release: GE expands use of Aireon’s space-based ADS-B data
- Neutral Sentiment: Recruiting/PR: Military Officer Leadership Program and facility “behind the scenes” coverage improve talent pipeline and brand but have limited immediate financial impact. Military Officer Leadership Program though GE Aerospace Behind the scenes of GE Aerospace facility
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation/questions: Commentary in Forbes asks whether the rally makes GE too expensive for new buyers — raises short-term risk if growth or margin execution slips. GE Stock Is Soaring—Is It Too Late To Jump In?
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/market skepticism: Broader warnings about AI-driven market froth (Michael Burry commentary) can pressure high‑multiple industrials if risk appetite falls. ‘Big Short’ Investor Michael Burry Draws Parallel Between Nvidia and This 1920s Era Hot Stock
Several brokerages recently commented on GE. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $374.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $378.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.29.
Shares of NYSE GE opened at $341.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.58. The stock has a market cap of $358.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $348.48.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.69%.
GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.
Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.
