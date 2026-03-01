TopBuild Corp. $BLD Shares Purchased by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC raised its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 244.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in TopBuild by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,872,000 after purchasing an additional 391,299 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 7,961.7% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 395,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,119,000 after buying an additional 390,838 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,238,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth approximately $87,955,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in TopBuild by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 278,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,873,000 after buying an additional 193,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $447.69 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $266.26 and a 52 week high of $559.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $479.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.11. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore reduced their price target on TopBuild from $449.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $518.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on TopBuild

TopBuild News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TopBuild this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its price target from $600 to $525 but kept an Overweight rating, leaving material upside vs. the current price — shows continued analyst conviction despite the reset. Benzinga

Wells Fargo cut its price target from $600 to $525 but kept an Overweight rating, leaving material upside vs. the current price — shows continued analyst conviction despite the reset. Positive Sentiment: Benchmark trimmed its target from $515 to $500 but maintained a Buy — another buy-side vote that implies double-digit upside from current levels. Benzinga

Benchmark trimmed its target from $515 to $500 but maintained a Buy — another buy-side vote that implies double-digit upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: TopBuild returned $434.2M to shareholders via share repurchases in 2025 and has substantial remaining buyback capacity (~$753.9M), supporting EPS and signaling management confidence. TopBuild Q4 press release

TopBuild returned $434.2M to shareholders via share repurchases in 2025 and has substantial remaining buyback capacity (~$753.9M), supporting EPS and signaling management confidence. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying: Aster Capital disclosed a new ~ $598k position in BLD, indicating some funds are adding exposure after the results. Aster Capital buys BLD

Institutional buying: Aster Capital disclosed a new ~ $598k position in BLD, indicating some funds are adding exposure after the results. Neutral Sentiment: RBC bumped its target modestly from $410 to $433 and left a Sector Perform rating — a mixed signal (slightly higher target but no upgrade). Benzinga

RBC bumped its target modestly from $410 to $433 and left a Sector Perform rating — a mixed signal (slightly higher target but no upgrade). Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results: revenue (~$1.49B) roughly in line with expectations and EPS of $4.50 beat consensus by $0.11, but EPS and net income were down versus a year ago — topline growth was acquisition-driven. Yahoo Finance: Q4 results

Q4 results: revenue (~$1.49B) roughly in line with expectations and EPS of $4.50 beat consensus by $0.11, but EPS and net income were down versus a year ago — topline growth was acquisition-driven. Negative Sentiment: Profitability compression: reported operating and net margins declined (YoY net income and EPS down), driven by SG&A increases, acquisition-related costs and inventory step-ups that weighed on Specialty Distribution margins. Those margin hits are a key reason sentiment turned negative despite revenue growth. TopBuild Q4 press release

Profitability compression: reported operating and net margins declined (YoY net income and EPS down), driven by SG&A increases, acquisition-related costs and inventory step-ups that weighed on Specialty Distribution margins. Those margin hits are a key reason sentiment turned negative despite revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: Higher leverage and interest costs: long-term debt rose materially after 2025 acquisitions and interest expense increased, raising financial risk and weighing on adjusted earnings expectations. This is amplifying investor caution. TopBuild Q4 press release

Higher leverage and interest costs: long-term debt rose materially after 2025 acquisitions and interest expense increased, raising financial risk and weighing on adjusted earnings expectations. This is amplifying investor caution. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: recent insider share sales (including by the CEO) have been reported, which can add to near-term downward pressure on the stock. Quiver / summary

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild’s core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.

The company operates through two main segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.