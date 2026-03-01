Threshold Self Reported Market Cap Hits $72.98 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $72.98 million and $3.42 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001843 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00004753 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 30th, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,155,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is blog.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,155,000,000. The last known price of Threshold is 0.00679465 USD and is up 5.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $4,173,724.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

