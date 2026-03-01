The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Purchased by Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 76.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,885,603,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36,207.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,076,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,694,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049,029 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,922,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,615 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 7,903,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,938,935,000 after acquiring an additional 790,476 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 112.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $585,147,000 after purchasing an additional 763,739 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Home Depot from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $391.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $380.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $371.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $379.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.65%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.